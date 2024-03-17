Mgosi

17 Mar 2024

Discarded Chiefs youngster still looking for club

His contract was terminated along with Puso Dithejane by Amakhosi.

Mdaka said to be still training alone after Chiefs departure

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Omega Mdaka. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Omega Mdaka is battling to find a new club following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs last year.

Mdaka had his contract terminated by Chiefs after he reportedly refused to be a ball boy during the Carling Knockout match against AmaZulu FC.

His contract was terminated along with Puso Dithejane by Amakhosi, with the latter not taking time to find a new club after he was snapped up by DStv Premiership side TS Galaxy.

But things haven’t been going smoothly for Mdaka, who spent some time training with AmaZulu, but a deal didn’t materialise for him at Usuthu.

“I think Mdaka made a huge mistake by not going back to Chiefs when he was allowed to. Now nothing seems to be going right for him. When you look at what happened with Puso, you can see that TS Galaxy have been monitoring him because they didn’t waste time in signing him. Mdaka is now out there without a team,” said a source.

“It looked promising when AmaZulu invited him so that they could assess him. Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. He was so disappointed because he honestly thought his stress of finding a new club was over. There is some team that promised to sign him, but they ended up signing another player. But, he is now trying everything to keep fit, training and playing some friendly games with the hope that he will be called somewhere.”

