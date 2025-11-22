Santos brace fires Sundowns to winning Champions League start  

Nuno Santos stole the headlines with a well-taken brace as the Brazilians assumed early control of Group C.

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign with a confident 3–1 victory over Saint-Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns’ Santos stars

Nuno Santos stole the headlines with a well-taken brace as the Brazilians assumed early control of Group C. Marcelo Allende was also on target, while Ramos Kashala netted what proved to be a consolation for the visitors.

Sundowns signalled their intent from the outset and needed only four minutes to break the deadlock. Miguel Reisinho’s exquisite pass over the top found his Portuguese compatriot Santos, who steered his shot on the turn beyond Lupopo goalkeeper Simon Omossola.

The hosts continued to dictate play but were made to rue missed opportunities as they pushed for an insurance goal. Tashreeq Matthews had a glorious chance to double the lead when he was teed up out inside the box, but he blasted his effort over the bar.

Moments later, Iqraam Rayners also failed to convert from close range. Matthews went close in the 27th minute when he rose to meet another superb ball from Reisinho, only for his header to shave the crossbar.

Despite being second-best for large spells, Lupopo found an equaliser on the stroke of half-time. A cross from the right found Ramos Kashala, who hit a first-time shot that squeezed past Ronwen Williams at the near post.

The goal briefly unsettled Sundowns, but Miguel Cardoso’s side regained their composure after the interval. Their persistence paid off on the hour mark when Allende restored the lead.

Allende magic

The Chilean midfielder timed his movement perfectly in a crowded penalty area before guiding a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Sundowns continued to probe, and with 13 minutes remaining, Santos completed his brace. Substitute Arthur Sales delivered a delightful lobbed cross into the box, and Santos met it with a thumping header.

The former Vitória de Guimarães man might have sealed a memorable hat-trick shortly after, but he lifted his shot over the bar from a promising position.

The 2016 African champions now top Group C after Algerian giants MC Alger, coached by former Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena, suffered a surprise 2–1 defeat to Sudan’s Al-Hilal on Friday.