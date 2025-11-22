Allende warns Sundowns against losing focus

'We need to take it game by game and the most important one is this weekend,' Allende said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende has urged the Brazilians to focus firmly on the immediate task as they open their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns look to capitalise

Kick-off is at 3pm in Tshwane as Sundowns look to capitalise on early drama in Group C. The group was thrown wide open on Friday when Algerian giants MC Alger, coached by former Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena, suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Sudan’s Al-Hilal.

The clash, played at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda due to instability in Sudan, was ill-tempered and leaves Sundowns with an early opportunity to seize control of the group.

Speaking ahead of the encounter against Lupopo, Allende warned that Sundowns’ experience in the competition will count for little if they get ahead of themselves and lose sight of their early matches.

“I think we know how to get to the final. I will repeat what the coach said that we need to take it game by game and the most important one is this weekend,” Allende said.

When the draw was concluded, Sundowns and Alger were seen as favourites to advance to the next stage of Africa’s premier competition. Sundowns are also widely tipped to challenge again for continental honours after narrowly losing to Pyramids FC in last season’s final.

‘A lot of matches’

“You only arrive (in the final) if you win a lot of matches in the process,” Allende added.

“If we start thinking about that moment (going all the way]) and lose the focus of what we need to do on Saturday, and other matches that will be played in the group then we won’t get there. So, we have to focus on the next match.”

Sundowns will hope to avoid similar distractions as they aim to begin their continental journey with maximum points against a Lupopo side eager to cause an early upset.