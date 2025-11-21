Kenya legend slams Benni McCarthy after heavy defeat to Senegal

“It’s somehow embarrassing to us, and I think Benni should do something," said the Kenya legend.

Kenya legend Sammy Omollo has criticised Benni McCarthy following their humiliating defeat to Senegal midweek,



This comes after the Harambee Stars were hammered 8-0 by Senegal in an international friendly match in Turkey on Tuesday.



ALSO READ: Andre Arendse lands new job after Siwelele FC exit



The heavy defeat was not well-received by fans and Kenya legends like Omollo who called on McCarthy to “do something”, saying the Harambee are regressing under his leadership.



“We are all disappointed with the result, 8-0 is something we didn’t expect. Inasmuch as it was a friendly game against one of Africa’s powerful teams, I think we should have done better,” said Omollo as quoted by FARPost.



“It’s somehow embarrassing to us, and I think Benni should do something. I believe that since we played our CHAN games, we have not had that consistency, we have not had good results.

“We have lost against Gambia and Ivory Coast. I’m not seeing any progress. In fact, the team is regressing, which is quite sad because by now we could have seen some big improvements from our team, but we are not seeing that.

“We are in a position in which we don’t have a first XI. Basically, we have tried every player. Like when we played against Senegal, we could see new players. I know as much as Benni wants to build a strong team for AFCON, which we are hosting, we should have direction,” added Omollo.

‘Coaches come and go’

McCarthy has come under criticism for his rotation policy and Omollo has joined the calls for him to stop rotating and have a stable team.



“We should have players we know that are ready to play these games. Playing against Senegal, could we put our best players in that game so that we can measure how they have progressed?

“I believe some players failed McCarthy, and it shows that on the big stage, they cannot be relied on. But I believe, by now, McCarthy should have his team, and the team should be progressing,” continued Omollo.

“When you lose such games by a bigger margin, it knocks off your confidence, and sometimes people start asking questions. Is this guy the right man to take the team forward? Are these players the right ones to play for the Harambee Stars?



OPINION: CAF’s leniency on Mukoko exposes a serious discipline crisis

“Questions will come, but I believe McCarthy knows what he is doing. But it is high time now, we should have a stable team. Sometimes, especially in Kenya, they say coaches come and go,” concluded the Harambee Stars legend.