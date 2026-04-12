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Sekhukhune land blow in bid to qualify for Confederation Cup

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

12 April 2026

07:41 am

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Sekhukhune are one point behind AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, although the latter have three games in hand.

Sekhukhune land blow in bid to qualify for Confederation Cup

Bright Ndlovu (left) of Sekhukhune United celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Sekhukhune United beat South African Premiership bottom club Magesi 1-0 with an injury-time winner on Saturday, as CAF Confederation Cup qualification rivals AmaZulu and Durban City both slipped up.

The trio are all chasing third-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who host TS Galaxy on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs ‘not underestimating’ struggling TS Galaxy

It took fifth-placed Sekhukhune 96 minutes to overcome Magesi in Polokwane with Bright Ndlovu scoring his second goal of the season, five days after notching his first.

Sekhukhune are one point behind AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, although the latter have three games in hand and remain in a strong position to qualify for African competition for a second straight season.

AmaZulu had to play with 10 men for 30 minutes as Nkosikhona Radebe was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

Trailing to a Vincent Pule goal after 30 minutes for mid-table Siwelele in Bloemfontein, AmaZulu equalised on 80 minutes when Mondli Mbanjwa claimed his third league goal of the season.

Durban City suffered a third 1-0 defeat in four Premiership matches after losing a local derby to a 37th-minute goal by Ivorian Isaac Cisse for Golden Arrows.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune United unveil ex-Sundowns defender Coetzee

Chippa United moved six points above the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 with visiting Polokwane City, who salvaged a point when Ndamulelo Maphangule converted a late penalty in KuGompo City.

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AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership Maritzburg United F.C. Sekhukhune United F.C.

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