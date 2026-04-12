Chiefs’ Msimango relishing clash against former team Galaxy

"Being my former team, I always look forward to playing TS Galaxy," said Msimango.

Following his solid display in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Orbit College in their last outing, Given Msimango is looking to consolidate his place in the team’s defence.



In the absence of suspended Inacio Miguel, Msimango started at centre back alongside Eden McCarthy and played very well. With Miguel now back from suspension for this game, it remains to be seen if Msimango will keep his place in the team.



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Msimango, who has been struggling with injuries, is hoping that he will get the nod to play against his former team TS Galaxy this afternoon. The defender joined Amakhosi from Galaxy in 2023.



“Being my former team, I always look forward to playing TS Galaxy. They hold a lace in my heart; I was once the captain there and spent three good seasons there where I was given a platform to show what I can do,” Msimango told Chiefs media.



“They play good football and I enjoy playing against teams that believe in a certain philosophy of how they want to play football. It’s a challenge for me personally because I have to prove myself and my ability against quality opposition.

“One thing I have picked up is that they have speedy wingers that like to take opponents on. They have the youngster (Selukelo) Mahlambi and a good striker in (Victor) Letsoalo. Defensively, as well, they don’t leak a lot of goals. They play a varied game so we are not underestimating them at all and expect a real test on Sunday,” added Msimango.

Msimango happy to be back

On a personal front, Msimango is delighted to be back on the field after a long injury layoff.



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“It was great to come back and get a feel for playing once again. Obviously, having been out for a while, it took a bit of adjusting, but I am happy with the first step and to help the team get a vital win. So, I am just looking to build on that going into the game against TS Galaxy,” concluded Msimango.



Kick-off for today is at 3pm.