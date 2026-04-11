Kaizer Chiefs ‘not underestimating’ struggling TS Galaxy

"They are a team that shows character and a strong mindset despite some of their recent bad results," said Velebayi.

Kaizer Chiefs are not underestimating TS Galaxy despite the fact that their opponents have lost four of their last five league fixtures.



This is according to winger Asanele Velebayi as Amakhosi prepare for Sunday’s Betway Premiership clash against The Rockets. The game is set to take place at the FNB Stadium and kick off is at 3pm.



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“They are a team that shows character and a strong mindset despite some of their recent bad results, so that will make it a tough game for us because they’ll be looking to replicate their cup form in the league. They are in the Nedbank Cup final,” Velebayi told Chiefs media.



“But we are also in a positive position having won our last three games and we are aiming to build on that and keep our run going.”

Velebayi’s sentiments were echoed by his teammate Siphesihle Ndlovu, who is ready to battle for every point still on offer.



“At this time of the season, it is really difficult to predict how things will go because everyone is playing for something so even a point matters now. I am expecting an interesting game. We are preparing thoroughly in order to continue our winning streak. We are determined to finish the season in a high place in the standings,” said Ndlovu.

“For a club of the magnitude of Kaizer Chiefs, expectations are very high so we need to live up to the standards demanded of us. Each match is a new challenge and past results are irrelevant. The squad is unified around a single goal which is to try to win every game between now and the end of the season,” added Ndlovu.



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Amakhosi are third on the log with 39 points after 21 games, while The Rockets are in 12th position with 25 points after 23 games.