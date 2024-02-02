Goss reveals secret behind Bafana’s success at AFCON

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss believes their win against Morocco has boosted their confidence going into their next game against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals of the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

Bafana defied all the odds by putting one over the much-fancied Atlas Lions in the last-16, beating them 2-0 thanks to a well-taken goal by Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa and a spectacular free-kick by Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Goss is anticipating a tough clash against the Cape Verde on Saturday.

“I think the teams that are in the last eight are on form and they did well. So, it’s going to be a good fight for us and a good challenge,” said Goss.

“I feel that we got momentum after the Morroco game, beating the number one team in Africa is going to give us a lot of confidence against Cape Verde. But it’s not going to be an easy game.”

Gross further revealed that the unity in the team has been a key factor to Bafana’s road to the last eight of the competition.

“I think the team spirit has been unbelievable and it is also a contributing factor to where we are. So, ja, the team spirit and morale have been one of our strengths.”

Bafana heads into the quarter-finals of the Afcon with only one loss in their last four games.

They lost to Mali in their opening group match. They responded by thrashing Namibia 4-0 and played to a goalless draw with Tunisia in the last group game before their last-round victory against the Moroccans.