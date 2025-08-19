Chiefs hope to have Nabi back for Sundowns showdown

'Nabi will be with us I hope this week to prepare for the next game against Sundowns,' said Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs hope to have their head coach Nasreddine Nabi back in South Africa this week to help the side prepare for their Betway Premiership showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs will play Sundowns at FNB Stadium next Wednesday, and will go into the game in good spirits after three consecutive wins to start the season.

Chiefs’ Sirino strikes

Amakhosi beat Richards Bay 1-0 at home on Tuesday evening, Gaston Sirino’s superb 58th minute strike enough to make it nine points out of nine.

In all three of those games, assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have been in charge. Nabi had to fly home to Tunisia before the season kicked off, after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

“Nabi will be with us I hope this week to prepare for the next game against Sundowns,” said Ben Youssef after the clash with Richards Bay.

Ben Youssef also praised Sirino for his contribution to the side in the new season.

“Sirino came back (this season) with a good attitude, we discussed with him his ideas, and what he thinks about this season. He is so excited and want to perform and help the team. Congratulations to him and all the players for their attitude, and how they perform in training.”

Chiefs started the game against Richards Bay a little slowly, but improved vastly after the break and were well worth their win against an uninspired Natal Rich Boyz.

‘You first have to think of killing the game’

Ben Youssef, however, was not entirely happy that Chiefs did not do more to kill the game off with a second goal.

“In the second half we were happy with the first 15 minutes but when you score you first have to think of killing the game. The players were enjoying the moment with the fans and I understand this, but we discussed in the changing room on taking it more seriously to finish the game.”