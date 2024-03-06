PSL confirm postponement of Galaxy v Sundowns

Rushine De Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns (left) and Lehlohonolo Mojela of TS Galaxy go up against each other the last time these two sides met, in the Carling Black Label Knockout in October. Picture: Gallo Images.

The much-hyped reunion of Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena will have to wait, after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Wednesday that the DStv Premiership game between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns has been postponed,

This is after the TS Galaxy team bus was involved in a car crash on the N4/Schoemanskloof Road on Tuesday.

No one from the Galaxy team was reported injured, but the driver of a VW Polo that the bus crashed into was killed.

“The Premier Soccer League hereby confirms the postponement of the DStv Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, scheduled for this evening, 06 March 2024 at Mbombela Stadium,” read a statement from the PSL.

“The consideration has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated in due course.”

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi had told Metro FM on Tuesday that they were hoping to get the match postponed.

‘Traumatised’

“We are supposed to be playing Sundowns tomorrow, given what has happened today (Tuesday), a postponement would be ideal, but we will be advised by the League,” said Sukazi.

“You can see by looking into the eyes of our players and the technical team that they are all traumatised by what has happened in that accident today. The players are fine physically but psychologically they are traumatised by almost being involved in a head-on collision and seeing the driver who was in the other car passed on.”

Both Sundowns and Galaxy will now play next on Saturday, with Masandawana hosting Chippa United in the DStv Premiership, while the Rockets travel to face Richards Bay.

Sundowns are running away with the DStv Premiership title, on course for a seventh straight league crown, while Galaxy will be hoping to bounce back from a surprise loss at Cape Town Spurs in their last league encounter.