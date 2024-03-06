Galaxy captain Sanoka taken for X-rays after bus accident

Sanoka was taken to hospital due to a minor backache as a precautionary measure.

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has given an update on his club captain Pogiso Sanoka following a tragic accident involving their team bus and another vehicle.



The head-on collision happened on Tuesday while the Rockets were on their way to Mbombela for a DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns which was supposed to take place on Wednesday.

The crash claimed the life of a female driver that was traveling in a VW Polo while Sanoka was taken to hospital due to a minor backache as a precautionary measure.

“Sanoka’s spine somehow got affected and he went for x-rays last night. He was in severe pain and they administered certain medications. He woke up feeling better but he was not going to play,” Sukazi told Phakaaathi.

“The body aches were not major in all honesty but the trauma that I saw in the eyes of the players and management is something massive that we couldn’t do away with. Besides the fact that our captain has a painful back and some players have some body aches due to the accident and the trauma but the truth of the matter is that a life was lost.

“So just imagine when there is a life that was lost and the next day we just continue with our business as usual and we score a goal and we’re happy, it would have been a complete disregard to those who have lost their loved one. As a football nation we have to illustrate the fact that we are considerate to the spirit of Ubuntu so I’m applauding the PSL’s (to postpone the game) decision purely based on that.”

Relaying the story through the eyewitness account of his technical team, Sukazi shed some light of what happened before the accident took place.



“The players were obviously at the back and they didn’t see that much but the technical team and the coach were in the front and they saw it very clear,” Sukazi said.

“They saw the other car while on the curve crossing the lane and coming on the side of the bus with about 50 meters before the bus. When the driver of the bus tried to avoid, she also became aware that she was driving on the wrong lane. She wanted to swerve and that’s when she lost control and hit the front part of the bus on the right hand side.



“They took three hours for the body to be removed and more than two hours for another bus to collect the team from the accident scene so it means our players were stuck there so it was traumatic.”

The League postponed the game at the request of Galaxy on Wednesday. The former player agent also revealed that they will be offering counseling to the squad following the ordeal.