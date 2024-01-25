Spurs snap up Chiefs-linked midfielder on free transfer

“Sphesihle (Sphe) Maduna joins the Urban Warriors,” the club wrote on their social media pages.

Siphesihle Maduna has found a new home at struggling DStv Premiership side Cape Town Spurs after parting ways with AmaZulu recently.

ALSO READ: ‘We have never engaged Pitso’, Chiefs deny talks with Mosimane

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been with Usuthu since 2018, was linked with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy.



Spurs, however, have moved swiftly to secure the services of the talented midfielder and they announced his signing on Thursday.

“Sphesihle (Sphe) Maduna joins the Urban Warriors,” wrote Spurs on their social media pages.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born player will be playing for a team outside of his home province for the first time having only played for AmaZulu since breaking through from the development ranks.

He joins the Urban Warriors side who have been struggling a lot this season, and are currently placed at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings.

Spurs, who were previously called Ajax Cape Town, got promoted to the top-flight league after their impressive season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.



ALSO READ: Stellenbosch send young Avontuur out on loan

But, the team hasn’t been able to continue with that form in the top flight. They have only won one game in their 16 league fixtures, drawing one and losing the other 14.

The Ernst Middendorp-coached side will hoping players like Maduna will help revive the team in their battle to avoid going back to the National First Division (NFD) when the season resumes next month.