‘We have never engaged Pitso’, Chiefs deny talks with Mosimane

Mosimane has been linked with the Chiefs head coach job for several months, but Motaung says they have not spoken to him.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has denied reports that the club held talks with Pitso Mosimane.



This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Amakhosi tabled an offer to Mosimane for the head coach position at Amakhosi and that it was turned down by the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach.



However, speaking to the Sunday World, Motaung said they have not spoken to Mosimane or any other coach about the job.



“The coach (Johnson) is still continuing with his job. We have not spoken to any other coach. About coach Pitso, it was shocking to read about the things we do not know in the media. We have never engaged Pitso, we never interviewed Pitso. Not even a proposal was sent to him. We were surprised to read that Pitso rejected our offer,” he said.

Asked whether they are keen to bring Mosimane to Naturena, Mosimane said: “We are trying to stabilise the team at the moment. Issues of the coach will be discussed later. If you check, the momentum at the team is good. We do not want to disturb that. Because if we bring a new coach now, it will cause a lot of confusion for us in terms of stability.



“Coaches come with their own demands. These demands in the middle of the season can impact badly on the team. For us we are not looking at bringing a coach now. We are just focusing on Cavin Johnson.”



Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi, Chiefs management have put their trust in Johnson to finish the rest of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season on a positive note, which makes it easier for them to try and find a new permanent coach for the club.