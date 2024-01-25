Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

25 Jan 2024

Stellenbosch send young Avontuur out on loan

Avontuur made his debut for Stellenbosch seniors in 2020 at the age of 17 years old.

Stellenbosch send youngster Avontuur out on loan to NFD side La Masia

Roy-Keane Avontuur will spend the rest of the season at La Masia on loan from Stellenbosch FC. (Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

DStv Premiership side Stellenbosch FC have sent one of their most promising talents Roy-Keane Avontuur out on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship side NB La Masia.

Avontuur joins Daine Klate’s side on a six-month contract.

The striker has been playing most of his football for Stellenbosch’s reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge, where he has been one of the top performers for the Maroons with his goal-scoring abilities.

“Stellenbosch Football Club striker Roy-Keane Avontuur has joined NB La Masia Football Club on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season,” the club wrote on their website.

“The 20-year-old will ply his trade in the National First Division where he will look to gain valuable first-team experience during his spell in Johannesburg.”

Avontuur has shown glimpses of becoming one of the top strikers in the country, with the forward having made an incredible impact in the Stellies reserves team.

He was part of the club’s juniors team which lifted the Diski Challenge trophy for the first time back in the 2021/22 season.

As champions, the Stellies traveled to the United Kingdom, where they competed in the Premier League Next Gen tournament and they went on to lift the trophy where they beat the likes of Nottingham Forrest and Leicester FC juniors.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker and Iqraam Rayners have won the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for November/December.

The Goal of the Month award went to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Sipho Mbule for his stunning goal against Cape Town Spurs.

