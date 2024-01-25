Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

25 Jan 2024

06:37 pm

Sundowns announce second signing of January transfer window

Esquivel is already in the country ahead of the second half of the season.

Sundowns announce second signing of January transfer window

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Matias Esquivel (Pic Sundowns media)

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally announced the signing of South American midfielder Matías Esquivel on a long-term deal.

ALSO READ: Pirates confirm two new signings, announce Nga departure

The 24-year-old joins the Brazilians from Argentine top-flight side Club Atlético Lanús  to bolster their attack.

Esquivel is already in the country ahead of the second half of the season that resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The highly-rated prospect becomes the second signing of the current window for the defending champions after defender Zuko Mdunyelwa who joined the club from Chippa United last month.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Matías Esquivel from Argentine outfit Club Atlético Lanús on a four-and-a-half year deal,” the club said in a short statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ: ‘We have never engaged Pitso’, Chiefs deny talks with Mosimane

Esquivel joins fellow South Americans Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, Junior Mendieta and Gaston Sirino at Chloorkop.

Meanwhile, Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra who hasn’t played a single match this season is expected to leave Masandawana.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support
Local News Brave Pietermaritzburg mum vows to protect son after school attack
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe