Sundowns announce second signing of January transfer window

Esquivel is already in the country ahead of the second half of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally announced the signing of South American midfielder Matías Esquivel on a long-term deal.



ALSO READ: Pirates confirm two new signings, announce Nga departure

The 24-year-old joins the Brazilians from Argentine top-flight side Club Atlético Lanús to bolster their attack.

Esquivel is already in the country ahead of the second half of the season that resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The highly-rated prospect becomes the second signing of the current window for the defending champions after defender Zuko Mdunyelwa who joined the club from Chippa United last month.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Matías Esquivel from Argentine outfit Club Atlético Lanús on a four-and-a-half year deal,” the club said in a short statement on Thursday.



ALSO READ: ‘We have never engaged Pitso’, Chiefs deny talks with Mosimane

Esquivel joins fellow South Americans Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, Junior Mendieta and Gaston Sirino at Chloorkop.

Meanwhile, Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra who hasn’t played a single match this season is expected to leave Masandawana.