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Star midfielder Zungu facing uncertain future at AmaZulu

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

18 March 2026

05:22 pm

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Zungu has made just 10 appearances in all competitions for AmaZulu this season.

Star midfielder Zungu facing uncertain future at AmaZulu

Bongani Zungu is facing an uncertain future at AmaZulu FC. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

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With his contract coming to an end, AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu is facing an uncertain future at the club.

The 33-year-old is left with just three months on his current contract and he is seemingly not on coach Arthur Zwane’s plans for the future because he has found game time hard to come by, with Zwane preferring younger players ahead of him.

ALSO READ: Rulani Mokwena opens up about ‘arrest’ in Libya

Overall, Zungu has made just 10 appearances in all competitions for AmaZulu this season and has no goal or assist.  

Zungu was recently omitted from the squad that recently faced Richards Bay FC in the KwaZulu-Natal derby and the former Mamelodi Sundowns star confirmed to SABC Sport that he is unsure whether he will remain with AmaZulu next season.

“I don’t know if I will be an AmaZulu player next season. My contract is coming to an end, and I’ll leave that to the sporting director (Pedro Dias) because he seems to have all the answers when it comes to that,” he said.

Despite his lack of game time at Usuthu, Zungu has reportedly attracted interest from other Betway Premiership clubs.

“It’s humbling to still have interest from other clubs, but I am fully committed to AmaZulu until the end of the season despite being sidelined by the coach in the past two games” commented Zungu.

ALSO READ: Cardoso warns Sundowns against complacency at the top

Word is that Zungu had a fall out with the AmaZulu technical team, but the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has not confirmed these rumours.

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AmaZulu F.C. Arthur Zwane Betway Premiership Bongani Zungu

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