Cardoso warns Sundowns against complacency at the top

"It's more comfortable than yesterday because Orlando Pirates were one point ahead," Cardoso said.

After the Betway Premiership lead changed hands once more, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso embraced the pressure of remaining at the summit, while warning his side against any hint of complacency.

The Brazilians secured a 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night, reclaiming top spot from Orlando Pirates.

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Both sides have now played 21 matches, with Sundowns moving to 50 points, two clear of the Buccaneers with nine fixtures remaining.

“It’s more comfortable than yesterday because Orlando Pirates were one point ahead. It’s even more comfortable than before they drew their game [against Siwelele FC] because we were level on points,” Cardoso said.

“However, it’s not really a comfortable place to be, and if we feel that it’s comfortable, then we will take a false step. It is what it is, and we need to fight for more, and of course, it’s more comfortable to be there towards the [FIFA] break for our energy because we feel more positive.

“As I’ve said before, where your thoughts flow, your energy follows. It’s better to be in this position but there is still a lot to do. If we think that what we have done will speak for us, that is wrong. What will help us is what we’re going to do in the next match. That’s what we need to focus on because any other attitude will lead to a false step and that’s not what I want for this team.”

Sundowns urged to be fully focused

Attention now turns to the CAF Champions League, where Sundowns face Stade Malien in Bamako in Sunday’s quarter-final second leg. Holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Cardoso has urged his in-form side to remain fully focused on the task at hand.

“Winning today puts us in a much more comfortable place to prepare for the Champions League match and you need to be in this place every time so that we can prepare for the next one with the best energy possible,” he added.

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“That’s what we must do and not take it for granted because nothing is guaranteed. You saw that today we had Pirates fans cheering and trying to support this team [Gallants] but we will fight for everything.”