Mourning Chaine to miss Pirates clash against Lions

“Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is unavailable for selection, having been granted compassionate leave," the club wrote.

Orlando Pirates are set to be without goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for their Nedbank Cup clash against Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: SuperSport looking to ‘go deep’ in Nedbank Cup

The shot-stopper has been give compassionate leave by the club after losing his mother last week Friday.



Chaine was in goals for the Buccaneers a day after the passing of his mother in their 3-2 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

The goalkeeper has since been a compassionate leave by Pirates to mourn his mother.

“Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is unavailable for selection, having been granted compassionate leave by the club following the passing of his mother,” the club wrote on its website.

The Buccaneers host Lions in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup, and coach Jose Riveiro will either start with Richard Ofori or Melusi Buthelezi.

Richard Ofori, who has been the second-choice goalkeeper for the last three games, is expected to start in goals for the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara is expecting a tough game against Lions.

“It’s difficult because there are lots of challenges to face. And they are probably having their most extraordinary game in the season, because it’s special for them, and for us, it’s a game we must win because we are Pirates and favourites,” said the Bucs assistant.

“So, we need to deal with this kind of game from time to time. We have to face it like any other game in a season. We are lucky that we had the entire week to prepare for the game. It gives us some time to emphasise on some things that you don’t normally emphasise on.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs favourites to sign Mokwana from Sekhukhune

The winner of this tie will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona Cup.