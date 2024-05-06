Williams ‘over the moon’ after signing new Sundowns deal

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says he is over the moon after signing a new long-term deal with the club.



The Brazilians announced over the weekend that Williams has signed a four-year contract extension with a 1 year option that will see Bafana Bafana captain remain at Chloorkop until at least 2028.



“I’m over the moon, it just shows the belief that the club has in me, it shows the value that I’ve brought to the club. There is so much that we can achieve as a team & I’m looking forward to it with lots of excitement,” Williams told the Sundowns website.



“It was an easy decision for me, I’ve been happy since day one. The club has helped me grow as a football player and as a person, so it was a no brainer for me [to extend],” added Williams, who joins Sundowns from the Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United in 2022.



Williams has enjoyed a stellar season, helping Sundowns to clinch a record seventh-league title in a row and the inaugural African Football League (AFL).

He also helped Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the Africa Cup Of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year.



Williams says he’s looking forward to ending the season on a strong note with Sundowns.



“[The extension] definitely gives us confidence to end the season on a high, especially now towards the latter stages, this serves as a morale boost to give me that extra push to try and add a few more trophies to the cabinet.



“There’s now bigger and better expectations, we’ve won the African Football League (AFL), next year we’re going to the FIFA Club World Cup, those are things when I signed I didn’t even think about achieving, it shows what this club is capable of achieving. Like our motto ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ for this team and we want to achieve greatness,” concluded Williams.