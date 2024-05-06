Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

6 May 2024

10:36 am

Williams ‘over the moon’ after signing new Sundowns deal

Williams says he’s looking forward to ending the season on a strong note with Sundowns.

Williams 'over the moon' after signing new Sundowns deal

Ronwen Williams celebrates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium last week Thursday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says he is over the moon after signing a new long-term deal with the club.

ALSO READ: Stellies confirm Sundowns interest in Adams

The Brazilians announced over the weekend that Williams has signed a four-year contract extension with a 1 year option that will see Bafana Bafana captain remain at Chloorkop until at least 2028.

“I’m over the moon, it just shows the belief that the club has in me, it shows the value that I’ve brought to the club. There is so much that we can achieve as a team & I’m looking forward to it with lots of excitement,” Williams told the Sundowns website.

“It was an easy decision for me, I’ve been happy since day one. The club has helped me grow as a football player and as a person, so it was a no brainer for me [to extend],” added Williams, who joins Sundowns from the Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United in 2022.

Williams has enjoyed a stellar season, helping Sundowns to clinch a record seventh-league title in a row and the inaugural African Football League (AFL).

He also helped Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the Africa Cup Of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mokwena praises ‘mentality monsters’

Williams says he’s looking forward to ending the season on a strong note with Sundowns.

“[The extension] definitely gives us confidence to end the season on a high, especially now towards the latter stages, this serves as a morale boost to give me that extra push to try and add a few more trophies to the cabinet.

“There’s now bigger and better expectations, we’ve won the African Football League (AFL), next year we’re going to the FIFA Club World Cup, those are things when I signed I didn’t even think about achieving, it shows what this club is capable of achieving. Like our motto ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ for this team and we want to achieve greatness,” concluded Williams.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Ronwen Williams

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Kolisi and his Boks win big at SA Sport Awards
Politics ‘Strategically, Zuma still has upper hand’ in drama between MK and ANC
News WATCH: Mbeki insists he can’t be blamed for NPA’s failure to prosecute apartheid era crimes
Elections Mbalula: Zuma ‘has written his own history outside of the ANC’
South Africa Steel in pillars sold for cash: Why the City of Joburg must take some of the blame for Usindiso fire [VIDEO]

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES