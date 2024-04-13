Local Soccer

13 Apr 2024

01:38 pm

Stellies excited about facing ‘tricky’ SuperSport in Cup tie

“SuperSport United are a very tricky team and pose a lot of threats," says de Jong.

Andre de Jong of Stellenbosch FC is interviewed during the 2024 Nedbank Cup media day for Stellenbosch FC at Lentelus Sports Complex on 9 April 2024 ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC’s quest for a cup double continues on Saturday as they welcome SuperSport United to Danie Craven Stadium for a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash.

ALSO READ: Williams saves Sundowns again to send them to Nedbank Cup semis

Having already won the Carling Black Label Knockout earlier this season, Stellies will be looking to put one over Matsatsantsa and go through to the semifinals of the competition.

Midfielder Andre de Jong says Stellies are excited for the encounter, but adds that they know they will be up against tough opponents in SuperSport.

“As a team, we are super excited for this game. It’s a big game for the club to try and get into another semi-final and to obviously go one better this year by making the final,” De Jong said.

“SuperSport United are a very tricky team and pose a lot of threats, especially going forward, but hopefully we can keep to the form that we’ve been in recently and progress this weekend.”

ALSO READ: Ramovic gives update on Parker fitness

“It’s obviously a massive game and in a cup game anything can happen on the day. I think their league form has maybe been a little bit patchy but, in terms of their cup game, it’s been very good.

“A quarter-final is no easy game, and then we have the reverse fixture against Sekhukhune United and another match against TS Galaxy after that, so these three games will probably shape our season. It’s a massive week coming up,” added de Jong.

Nedbank Cup Stellenbosch F.C. SuperSport United F.C.

