Sukazi calls for postponement of Galaxy vs Sundowns tie

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has called for the postponement of their DStv Premiership fixture with Mamelodi Sundowns after their team bus was involved in an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The Galaxy team bus collided with the Volkswagen Polo on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road while travelling to Mbombela, with the Polo driver losing his life in the incident.

Galaxy are set to take log leaders Sundowns in what is anticipated to be dramatic clash at Mbombela stadium. Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and his Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena have been at loggerheads in the last couple of weeks and all eyes will be on them when the teams meet.

Speaking on Metro FM sports show, Sukazi revealed that the players and the technical team were traumatized by the incident and called for the postponement of the match.

“We are supposed to be playing Sundowns tomorrow, given what has happened today (Tuesday), a postponement would be ideal, but we will be advised by the League,” said Sukazi.

“You can see by looking into the eyes of our players and the technical team that they are all traumatised by what has happened in that accident today. The players are fine physically but psychologically they are traumatised by almost being involved in a head-on collision and seeing the driver who was in the other car passed on.”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to respond to Sukazi’s request.

But, by the look of things, it seems like the game will continue as scheduled, with the Rockets posting on their official Twitter account reminding their supporters about the match on Wednesday morning.

The last time the sides met was in the Carling Knock-out Cup. The game ended in a 2-2 draw after extra-time, but Galaxy won 5-4 on penalties.