Pirates’ Makhaula says ‘best yet to come’ after overcoming injury

“I'm not yet where I want to be. It's just about getting game time and minutes at the moment," said the midfielder.

After starting the first three games for Orlando Pirates this year, midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula admits that he is not yet where he wants to be.

Injuries saw Makhaula miss most of Pirates’ games in the first round of the season, with the defensive midfielder returning to action at the end of the last year.

Thanks to the long break due the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Makhaula managed to work his way back into the Bucs starting line-up.

“I’m not yet where I want to be. It’s just about getting game time and minutes at the moment. And I enjoyed it because, in the last three games, I played well. So I’m not back yet, but I’m coming. The unfortunate part is that injuries disturbed me at the beginning of the season, but I will be there,” said the midfielder earlier this week.

“When I arrived here, I did manage to play 10 games, but unfortunately I didn’t play the Nedbank Cup final. Starting the pre-season with the guys, we went to Spain and I got injured and when I tried to come back, I got injured again.

Being in the starting line-up for Pirates is not easy, and the former AmaZulu FC skipper knows that he needs to work hard in order to keep his place in the team’s starting eleven.

“The real Makhaula is not yet back like I said, but he is coming back slowly because the competition here is stiff. Once you lose focus, someone will take it (the chance to play).”

Makhaula is likely to make his fourth start in a row when the Sea Robbers host Cape Town Spurs in a DStv Premiership tie at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.