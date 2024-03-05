Local Soccer

Chiefs left sweating on Duba injury after ‘beautiful goal’

'We had to take him off the pitch because his ankle got hurt, said Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson 

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says Wandile Duba has injured his ankle. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cavin Johnson said that Wandile Duba had to go off with an ankle injury, after the 19 year-old’s wonder-goal secured a 1-0 win for Kaizer Chiefs over Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium.

Duba scored his first ever senior goal for Amakhosi in his first start for the first team, curling in a brilliant effort from the edge of the box. His strike was also Chiefs’ first goal of 2024. The teenager, however, has to be a slight doubt for Saturday’s Soweto derby.

“I am happy for young Dube, he scored a beautiful goal in the first half,” Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“We had to take him off the pitch because his ankle got hurt. We gave the youngster his moment, he was good, and he gets hurt and we had to take him off, and I feel sorry for him.”

Derby focus

Johnson, meanwhile, immediately turned his atttention to Orlando Pirates and the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“In my head, when we got the three points … I started thinking about Saturday,” Johnson told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It is a big game and supporters are a bit happier today. (But) we have to go and prepare a lot better for Pirates than we did for the last game against Pirates.”

