From Manchester to Soweto – How Chiefs’ Duba was inspired by City’s Foden

'Did you see Foden in the Manchester derby, did you see what he did?,' Duba told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba says his wonder-goal against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday evening was inspired by watching Phil Foden score for Manchester City in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Duba scored his first senior goal for Chiefs with a brilliant curling effort in the 11th minute, as Amakhosi went on to beat Arrows 1-0, picking up a much-needed three points ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

“Did you see Foden in the Manchester derby, did you see what he did? He went inside and scored,” Duba told SuperSport TV after the match.

As you can see in the videos below, there are certainly similarities between Duba’s goal and the first of a brace from Manchester City attacking midfielder Foden, as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in the English Premier League.

Duba’s goal is a mirror image of Foden’s, in the sense that the former cut in on his right foot and curled the ball home, while Foden cut in from the right flank and hit the top corner with a left-footed finish.

‘I think I’ll be ok for the derby’

The 19 year-old Amakhosi striker, meanwhile, is confident he will overcome an ankle injury that forced him off in the second half, and will be ready to take on the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I think the physios will do something … I’ll be ok for the derby,” Duba added.

“They (Pirates) should expect me because I’m coming.”