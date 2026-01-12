Sukazi confirms Chiefs interest in star winger

'It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the wooing process,' said the TS Galaxy chairman.

Kaizer Chiefs have shown a serious interest in signing TS Galaxy’s talented winger Puso Dithejane, according to Rockets chairman Tim Sukazi.

Sundowns and Chiefs target?

Mamelodi Sundowns have also been reported to be in the race for the 21 year-old, who could well leave Galaxy in the January transfer window.

“Yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr., another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout, and the boy’s father also phoned me to inform me he also received a call from Bobby (Motaung). He also showed me a missed call from (Chiefs’ DDC) coach Vela Khumalo,” Sukazi told SABC radio station Ikwekwezi FM.

“It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the wooing process. Bobby has made contact with Dithejane’s father, but he advised Bobby to speak to me about the boy.

“At TS Galaxy, we don’t have a problem with a club talking to a player first. At the moment, Puso Dithejane is still a TS Galaxy FC player. If Chiefs come to us, we will sit down and listen to what they put on the table and take it from there.”

Kaizer Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung, meanwhile, has indicated that his side will not be too busy in the current transfer window.

“We’re not going to give up on a special player. If that happens, we will look into the matter,” he told Isolezwe.

‘It’s not easy to join Chiefs’

“We’re very happy with the way we played. We had players out injured, but they are now returning. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season and some of them haven’t played yet.

“It’s not easy to join Chiefs and that’s why some players take a while to settle in. They need to be familiar with the team in order for everything to work out.”

Chiefs are currently preparing for the resumption of the season following the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amakhosi will start off in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup. Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s side will travel to Zambia to take on Zesco United on January 25, and will then take on the same side at home on February 1.

Having picked up just one point from their opening two Group D matches, Chiefs could really do with six points out of six to reignite their continental campaign.