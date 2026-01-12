Kodisang loan spell ends early as AVS confirm departure

"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for him coming home,” Makaab said.

Portuguese club AVS Futebol SAD have confirmed the premature termination of Kobamelo Kodisang’s loan agreement from Mamelodi Sundowns. Much was expected of Kodisang during his stint in the Primeira Liga, but the move failed to work out, with the winger making just four league appearances.

AVS Futebol SAD have since confirmed that Kodisang is no longer their player, paving the way for his return to Sundowns, where he had also struggled for regular game time prior to his move abroad.

A AVS Futebol SAD, o Mamelodi Sundowns e o Kobamelo Kodisang acertaram a cessação do contrato de cedência temporária do jogador que ligava as partes.



Nesse sentido, Kodisang deixa de ser jogador do AFS. A ele, esta sociedade deseja felicidades e agradece os serviços prestados. pic.twitter.com/AoCVKCntjY — AFS Vila das Aves (@afs_viladasaves) January 11, 2026

According to his agent, Mike Makaab, instability at the Portuguese club played a significant role in the decision to cut the loan short and seek alternative opportunities.

“Unfortunately that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach and I think even the second one has been fired,” he said on Gagasi FM.

“When you’re in an unstable environment and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something. We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for him coming home.”

Kodisang’s only goal for AVS Futebol SAD came in a 7-1 victory over Fornos Algodres in the Taça de Portugal. It remains unclear whether the winger still has a long-term future at the Tshwane giants.

With competition for places stiff at the Betway Premiership champions, Sundowns will in all likelihood look to move him on again in search of regular playing time elsewhere.