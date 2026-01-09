Sundowns snap up Saleng in surprise transfer

'Masandawana, meet our latest arrival, Monnapule Saleng,' said Sundowns on social media.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the surprise signing of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, in a move that is set to become one of the biggest talking points of the current transfer window.

Sundowns step in

Saleng had been on a season-long loan at ORBIT College from the Buccaneers, but Sundowns have now stepped in to secure his signature. The winger showed glimpses of his old form while turning out for the Betway Premiership newcomers.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe had previously promised the arrival of new faces during the January transfer window, and Saleng has become the first official addition at Chloorkop.

“Masandawana, meet our latest arrival, Monnapule Saleng. Pace, power, and pure ambition as he joins the Home of the Champions. 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘥𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘦 𝘚𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘭𝘶𝘣,” Sundowns confirmed across all their social media platforms.

A fan favourite

The exciting winger quickly became a fan favourite during his time at Pirates before unexpectedly falling out of favour, and he will now be eager to rediscover his best form. During his loan spell at ORBIT College, Saleng scored two goals and registered three assists in 11 league appearances.