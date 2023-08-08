Sundowns announce sell-out for Chiefs clash

By Jonty Mark

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that their DStv Premiership meeting with Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium is sold out.

“We encourage all ticket holders to arrive at the stadium as early as possible. No tickets will be sold at the stadium,” said Sundowns in a statement.

The game is being played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville after a last-minute change of venue by the Premier Soccer League. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Loftus Stadium, which has a larger capacity than the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

While Loftus’ capacity is listed as 51 672, the capacity at Lucas Moripe is listed as 28 900. The game was moved, however, after Sundowns invested in revamping the stadium in Atteridgeville, so that it now meets the criteria set by the PSL.

“As far as Lucas Moripe stadium is concerned and the Sundowns v Chiefs game taking place there ,it’s credit to Sundowns. They did all the renovations instead of the municipality. They fixed the floodlights, the ablution facilities,. They also hired their own electrical company,” PSL Chiefs Operations Officer Ronnie Schloss told Radio 2000 on Tuesday.

This statement from Schloss came after SuperSport United were forced to play their first home game of the season at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. They beat Richards Bay 2-0, but Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt voiced his displeasure at the game being moved away from the Lucas Moripe.

“It’s disappointing because I saw the announcement that Chiefs play Sundowns at Lucas Moripe,” said Hunt.

“It’s the biggest crowd you will have but we couldn’t play there but anyway, I don’t know how these things work.”