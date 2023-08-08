Mokwena expects defensive Chiefs for early-season showdow

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is expecting cagey affair when they square off against Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants will invade enemy territory looking to get their first win of the DStv Premiership season. The Brazilians were ruthless the last time the two teams met in Tshwane with a 4-0 drubbing, albeit at Loftus Versfeld.

They completed the league double last season, recording a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. The last time Amakhosi tasted victory against the reigning champions in the capital city was in 2021 with a 2-1 win. Interestingly, that was Downs’ only loss of the 2020/2021 campaign in the league.

“Football is football so I don’t know which direction the game will go but I think the first few minutes won’t be so open,” Mokwena responded when asked if he’s expecting goals against their old rivals.

“When I looked at their game against Chippa United, I don’t think they are the type of team to play very open. I think they will be little bit more conservative than last season, so I don’t know.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to try and break them down to tell you the truth, because of the defensive line of four.

“It is very compact with two screeners, it’s a common feature and you saw it against Chippa but football is football, the one that scores the first and early has better opportunities because the game produces more transitions than you normally would have and in the PSL, when you have transitions you have a lot of opportunities to score.”

Mokwena offered an injury update heading into the game with his team carrying three injury concerns.

“We don’t have much, Thapelo Morena is out with a hamstring (injury) which he picked up on the trip (to Holland),” he’s said.

“Abubeker Nasir is still struggling but we expect him to be back within the next two weeks. Sphelele Mkhulise picked up a knock in our last friendly match so he’s still out.

“Those three are the major concerns otherwise we’ve got everyone in a space where they are fit and ready to go. Rushine De Reuck is post surgery so he’s more long-term.”

The two heavyweights of South African football come into the game on contrasting moods. Sundowns opened their league account with a 2-1 over Sekhukhune United while Chiefs struggled to a goalless draw against Chippa United.

Lucas Moripe is expected to packed to the rafters for the 3pm kick-off on Women’s Day.