Johannes joins Sundowns from SuperSport

'When I look at the institution, I think of quality. I think it also shifts your mental state. My name is Kegan Johannes and I'm proud to be yellow,' the 23-year-old said.

Kegan Johannes has completed the move to Mamelodi Sundowns from cross town rivals SuperSport United. Johannes has put pen to paper on a long-term deal as Matsatsantsa a Pitori pass on with yet another talent to their City of Tshwane rivals Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates winger Pule joins SuperSport

The highly-rated defender joins a long list of players that have moved from United to the Brazilians. In recent memory, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Grant Kekana and Ronwen Williams have in the past swapped the blue and white jersey of SuperSport to the yellow of Sundowns.



“When I look at the institution, I think of quality. I think it also shifts your mental state. My name is Kegan Johannes and I’m proud to be yellow,” the 23-year-old said.



The arrival of Johannes was announced on Monday morning. The right-back was reportedly being monitored by Orlando Pirates as well.

“Masandawana, defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multi-year deal. Let’s welcome our newest addition to the team,” Sundowns confirmed on their social media pages.

𝙆𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙉 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙊𝙒 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 🟡



Masandawana, Defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multi-year deal! 👆



Let's welcome our newest addition to the team! 🔥#Sundowns #WelcomeKegan pic.twitter.com/CmkGv3PfE2 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 22, 2024

Johannes came through the Ajax Cape Town youth academy and made it all the way to the first team before moving to SuperSport in 2021.The former South African U-23 captain leaves United after making 65 appearances for the club across all competitions in three seasons.

His 2023-2024 season was disrupted by niggling injuries but he managed to play 16 DStv Premiership matches for Gavin Hunt. Johannes will be fighting for a place in the star-studded Sundowns team with Khuliso Mudau and Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Sundowns’ spending spree continues

The move comes after SuperSport were able to secure the services of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss on a two-season loan deal from Sundowns. Johannes becomes the third signing for the South African league champions following the arrival of Kobamelo Kodisang and Arthur de Oliveira Sales.

Sundowns are currently on a pre-season tour of Austria where they have been on the end of back-to-back defeats to German third division club SV Sandhausen and Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune United announce two signings

The Tshwane giants will play Cardiff City on Tuesday before wrapping up their European visit with two games on Friday against Qatar’s Al-Arabi SC and Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal who have Brazilian superstar Neymar on their books.