Orlando Pirates unveil new jersey for 2024/25 season

Orlando Pirates and adidas have unveiled the new home and away jersey for the 24/25 season, honouring the club founder James Sofasonke Mpanza.



Mpanza, the “Father of Soweto”, born in 1889, was instrumental in forming Orlando Pirates in 1937.



His vision and leadership laid the foundation for what has become one of the most successful and beloved football clubs in South Africa. “adidas has long championed the belief that through sport, we have the power to change lives,” shared Kate Woods, senior brand director of adidas. “This ethos resonates deeply with the legacy of James Mpanza, a revered figure in South African football. Mpanza, often hailed as the “Father of Soweto,” understood the transformative potential of sport, particularly football, in uniting communities, fostering youth development, and instilling hope in the face of adversity.”

“One of the most enduring images of James Mpanza is his ride through Soweto on horseback,” said Bob Maphosa, adidas football sports marketing. “This powerful symbol of leadership and defiance became an emblem of his commitment to the people. On horseback, Mpanza would rally the community, and advocate for their rights, cementing his iconic image, dedication, and courage.”

Thandi Merafe, Media & PR Manager of Orlando Pirates, expressed their admiration for Mpanza, stating, “James Mpanza’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of our club. His dedication to improving the lives of those around him and his pioneering spirit in founding Orlando Pirates are a testament to his character and vision. We are honoured to celebrate his life and continue his mission of fostering unity and striving for excellence.”



“As we celebrate our achievements and look towards the future, we remain deeply grateful to the founders for their invaluable contributions. Their legacy inspires us to strive for excellence, both on and off the pitch, ensuring that the Orlando Pirates’ tradition of greatness endures for generations to come,” added Merafe.

The Pirates 24/25 offering consists of two new performance-driven jersey designs. Rooted in the club’s DNA, the Home jersey features the legendary Orlando Pirates logo and a black, white, and red colour palette, presenting a sleek and forward-facing aesthetic. In celebration of culture and community, the Away jersey symbolises diversity through colour and introduces a seasonal green tone.



Crafted from 100% recycled materials, the new jersey merges sustainability with cutting-edge innovation developed by adidas, including moisture-wicking AEROREADY and Climalite’s apparel technology. Designed to keep athletes cool and dry, the features effectively manage perspiration distribution and enhance airflow. The jersey is finished off with the James Sofasonke Mpanza back-neck sign-off.

Players will debut the 24/25 jersey 3 August 2024.