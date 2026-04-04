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Sundowns back on top with emphatic victory over Chippa

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

4 April 2026

05:04 am

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Goals from Marcelo Allende, Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews and Brayan León secured all three points for the Brazilians.

Sundowns back on top with emphatic 4–1 victory over Chippa Important mainly because it was sent directly to you Click to teach Gmail this conversation is not important

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Chippa United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 3 April 2026 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the summit of the Betway Premiership with a convincing 4-1 victory over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

Sundowns two points clear

Goals from Marcelo Allende, Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews and Brayan León secured all three points for the Brazilians, who move to 53 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates after 22 matches.

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Sundowns took control of the match in the 21st minute when Allende fired home a superb low strike from outside the box after being picked out by a clever pass from Nuno Santos. The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and they were rewarded again before the break. 

Rayners doubled the lead in the 37th minute, rising to meet a long diagonal delivery from Katlego Ntsabeleng and guiding a precise header past the goalkeeper. The goal marked his 11th of the league campaign, leaving him just one behind Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion in the race for the PSL Golden Boot award. 

Chippa responded almost immediately, reducing the deficit two minutes later through Sinoxolo Kwayiba. The midfielder showed composure to finish past Ronwen Williams after Sundowns failed to deal with a long ball forward that was flicked on by Azola Matrose.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was forced to call upon his experienced reinforcements, introducing Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena to steady keep control of the game. 

Leon’s audacious finish

The changes proved decisive, as Zwane and Mokoena combined in the build-up to Matthews’ goal in the 83rd minute. After Mokoena’s initial effort was scuffed, Matthews reacted the quickest to slot the ball beyond Dumisani Msibi and effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Sundowns then took full control, dictating possession and leaving their opponents chasing shadows. Substitute León added further gloss to the scoreline late on, producing an audacious finish from a tight angle with Msibi caught out of position.

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With eight matches remaining, the title race between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates appears set to go down to the wire. Pirates return to action on Tuesday at home to Golden Arrows, while Sundowns face a trip to Durban City on the same day.

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Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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