OPINION – Bafana’s Broos has to keep the faith in Foster

Broos may well be better off sticking with what he has got.

Lyle Foster showed in Bafana Bafana’s two friendly matches against Panama that he is not a prolific striker.

ALSO READ: Broos admits striker concerns ahead of World Cup

Then again, that is hardly news for anyone who has followed the 25 year-old’s club career.

Foster’s club record doesn’t scream goals

A simple glance at transfermarkt.com shows that Foster has scored 30 times in 191 appearances in a club career that has seen him play in South Africa, France, Portugal, Belgium and England.

Statistically, Foster’s scoring record for Bafana is actually far better – he has netted 10 goals in 26 senior international appearances.

The Burnley striker grabbed two goals and two assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, a distinctly above average performance.

But should we really be surprised when he fluffs four presentable chances over two games against Panama? The simple answer is no, and the other question those calling for his head should ask is this – is there currently anyone better available to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos?

I was among those screaming at Foster in despair on Friday as he wasted three glorious chances at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Another chance came and went in Cape Town, and he came off at half time.

Options are slim

The knee-jerk reaction is to say Bafana need a different option to lead the line. But who? Evidence Makgopa did well at the 2023 AFCON, and scored against Cameroon in the 2025 AFCON last 16.

But he is a different type of striker to Foster and even at club level, is used a lot off the bench by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Iqraam Rayners is another option, with international experience and with 10 goals in 17 Betway Premiership appearances for Sundowns this season. But he seems to have fallen out of favour with Broos.

With a few months to go before the World Cup, Broos may well be better off sticking with what he has got. Bafana do not have a Benni McCarthy or a Shaun Bartlett any more.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos – ‘We were overpowered’

Foster is integrated into the way Broos wants Bafana to play, he fights for the team, and maybe his confidence in front of goal will return in Mexico City on June 11. We can only hope.