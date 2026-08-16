Sundowns’ Cardoso on Mailula – ‘This boy is ours’

'He is happy and the best thing in life is when your emotions are positive towards what you do,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso said it is clear Cassius Mailula feels at home after the striker came off the bench to net his second goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

Mailula magic for Sundowns

Mailula headed home within seconds of coming on to grab a point for Masandawana in a hard-fought clash at FNB Stadium.

The 25-year-old Mailula, returned to Sundowns for a second spell this season. He left Sundowns in 2023 to join Toronto FC and also had loan spells at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and Belgian side KV Kortrijk.

“Cassius … showed a lot of intention to come to the club. As soon as he came and started to train I saw that this boy is ours,” said Cardoso.

“He feels at home, he is happy and the best thing in life is when your emotions are positive towards what you do.

“No one should go out in the morning and not like what they do, or come home and not like their family.”

Mailula certainly seems to have added depth to Sundowns’ options in attack this season.

“Last year for a lot of the time, not publicly, but it was clear that I was appealing and asking for more options up front, so we could have more variety of players,” added Cardoso.

‘This season is a bit better’

“We struggled to have the capacity to put players in up front and to have energy.

“This season is a bit better. Some youngsters still show that they lack the capacity to decide in the best way what to do. They want an extra dribble or a shot on goal too early. But they are also being given an opportunity to grow.

“Sometimes the price is that you don’t get the result but they are doing well.”

The 19-year-old Bennet Mokoena certainly came on to good effect against Chiefs, while 22-year-old new signing Siyanda Ndlovu also came off the bench and had an impact.

Sundowns will now take on Marumo Gallants in their next Premiership match at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.