Lungu’s first Pirates goal sparks Chippa rout

Pirates move top of the early Betway Premiership table.

Orlando Pirates produced a second half goal blitz to take down Chippa United 3-0 in the Betway Premiership at Kings Park on Sunday.

Pirates treble blitz

Gamphani Lungu and Daniel Msendani netted their first goals for the Buccaneers, while Lebone Seema also headed in as Pirates gave a good response to their midweek draw at AmaZulu.

In the first half, Pirates battled to break down a resilient Chippa. Oswin Appollis had a couple of long-range efforts that were comfortably kept out by Stanley Nwabali in the Chilli Boyz goal.

A Deon Hotto free kick was also tipped over by Nwabali, but generally Pirates were too slow in their build up play in Durban.

Chippa had a good chance to take the lead four minutes before the break. Imraan Jones whipped in a free kick that flew across the area and the ball fell for Goodman Mosele, who hammered his effort just wide.

On the stroke of half time a fine cross from Appollis caused chaos in the Chippa box but no one could apply the finishing touch.

Pirates came out fired up after the break, and Patrick Maswanganyi did brilliantly to work some space in the box, but put his effort wide of target.

Pirates finally broke through in the 60th minute. Lungu’s fierce shot beat Nwabali at his near post, with the Nigerian ‘keeper only able to push the ball into the net.

That opened the floodgates and Pirates doubled their lead four minutes later. Deon Hotto’s corner was powerfully headed past Nwabali by Seema.

Msendani seals it

Msendani came off the bench and put the icing on the Pirates cake in the 87th minute. Chippa defender Boy Madingwane was caught in possession by Msendani, who surged into the penalty area and comfortably beat Nwabali.

The result moved Pirates to the top of the early Betway Premiership standings with seven points from three games. They lead Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu on goal difference.

The Buccaneers are not set to play Sekhukhune United for three games on the spin. They will face them in the Premiership on August 25 and will also play them over two legs in the MTN8 semifinals.