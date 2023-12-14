Mosimane keen to join ‘childhood club’ Kaizer Chiefs

"I mean, I supported the team when I was young,” says Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane is keen to take over the head coaching job at his favourite childhood club Kaizer Chiefs as long as they share the same vision.



Mosimane, who is without a club after partying ways with United Arab Emirates (UAE) club Al-Wahda, has been heavily linked with the vacant coaching job at the Naturena-based club.



The job was left vacant after Amakhosi terminated Molefi Ntseki’s contract in October following a poor start to the season. Cavin Johnson, who is the club’s head of development, is currently the caretaker coach.



“I’ll go anywhere, I’m a professional. As long as you show me the vision and we are aligned, any team I’ll go work for it,” said Mosimane in a recent interview with KayaFM’s T-Boss.



“If Maritzburg United, who are relegated now calls me and say, bring back the team to the Premier League, I’ll just go back and get the file that I brought back the biggest team in Saudi Arabia, Al Ahli, not Al Ahly Egypt, back to the Premier League.



“But you ask me about Kaizer Chiefs, what an institution. I mean, I supported the team when I was young,” added the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach.

“In fact, Doctor Khumalo’s father used to take me to the matches of Kaizer Chiefs because my uncle used to play for Kaizer Chiefs.

“Doctor Khumalo was still young, today when I see him I get humble. So I used to watch Kaizer Chiefs, I watched Chiefs train in Phefeni in front of Kaizer Motaung’s house.

“They were training in the dust, not on the turf. I saw them, what an institution, what a team!” concluded Mosimane.



Mosimane has also shown interest in the Nigeria national team job, therefore Chiefs would have to move quickly if they are to land the most successful coach.



Speaking to Kickoff recently, Mosimane said he would be interested in leading the Super Eagles.



“The Nigeria job is one I would consider, but it would also depend on whether they want the team to be led by an African? Because the only African coach they had was Stephen Keshi.

“That is also a challenge because there have been a lot of white people on the job; whether we believe in our African coaches like Morocco, Senegal, Algeria and Egypt remains to be seen,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.