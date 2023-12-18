Timm praises matured Pirates after win against Arrows

“Good fluidity, good defending, good in attack as a unit, and a much-deserved result,' said the Bucs midfielder.

Miguel Timm says Orlando Pirates‘ level of maturity helped them beat Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership clash played at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal last Sunday.



This comes after Bucs secured a 2-1 win over Abafana Bes’thende, thanks to goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Karim Kimvuidi, while Arrows got a consolation goal from a Nduduzo Sibiya spot kick.

“This is an important month for us, we know that. A bunch of mature guys out there and we worked for each other. It’s difficult to come here (Mpumalanga Stadium) and play. But I think the result wasn’t a true reflection of the game, we could have got more (goals),” said Timm after the game.

Bucs have now registered three wins in a row as they look to end the year on a high note with two more games remaining before going into the break.

Pirates are currently sitting in third place on the league standings with 25 points after 14 matches, eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on 33 points, but the Pretoria outfit have only played 11 matches.

They next face second-placed SuperSport United, who are on 26 points in their league fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



The Buccaneers will fancy their chances of taking maximum points against Matsantsa a Pitori outfit, who have been struggling with consistency in their recent matches.

SuperSport have only registered one win in their last three matches, as they recorded two losses in the Confed Cup against USM Alger and Al Hilal Benghazi, before registering a win over Moroka Swallows FC in the league in their last match.