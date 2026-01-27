Sundowns condemn fan misconduct after Berg assault at Loftus

Tensions flared after the final whistle, with supporters voicing their displeasure at the result by chanting the name of former head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mamelodi Sundowns have strongly condemned the misconduct of a section of their supporters following the assault of sporting director Flemming Berg after the club’s 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld last Friday.

Footage circulating on social media shows a supporter splashing Berg with water as he was leaving the stadium.



According to reports, the incident prompted Berg and head coach Miguel Cardoso to exit the venue through a back gate to avoid further confrontation with disgruntled fans.

Tensions flared after the final whistle, with supporters voicing their displeasure at the result by chanting the name of former head coach Pitso Mosimane. The chants followed recent reports linking Mosimane with a potential shock return to Chloorkop.

In a separate video, supporters could be heard directing abuse towards club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe as he was being driven out of the stadium.



Motsepe stopped his vehicle and stepped out in an attempt to calm the situation, but his intervention failed as fans continued to vent their frustration over the team’s recent performances.

Mamelodi Sundowns full statement:

“Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns Technical Team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match.

“Sundowns has always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns Supporters.



“The Players and Technical Team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the League Title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters.”