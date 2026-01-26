Sundowns tie down Mkhulise amid Chiefs interest

Mkhulise is believed to have agreed to a new two-year deal that will keep him at Sundowns beyond the 2025/26 season.

Sphelele Mkhulise has committed to a new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly keen on the services of the talented midfielder and had been monitoring his situation closely.

The Sundowns academy graduate remains highly rated at Chloorkop, having progressed through the club’s development structures before making his mark in the senior team. He’s a popular figure in the Sundowns change room and one of the longest serving players at the club.

Despite struggling for regular game time this season, with just five Betway Premiership appearances to his name, the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Brazilians.

The holding midfielder played in the 2-0 win over ORBIT College last Monday but he was an unused substitute against Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League.

Mkhulise has won seven league titles and several domestic cup competitions since establishing himself in the first team in 2018, following loan spells at Black Leopards and Richards Bay where he gained experience before breaking into the star-studded Sundowns team under former coach Pitso Mosimane.