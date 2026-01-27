León reflects on PSL standard following Sundowns switch

'The fruits of strikers is scoring goals. I think that's important, to arrive and score,' he said.

New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan León has offered some insight into his early experiences in South Africa following his highly-publicised move from Colombia during the current transfer window.

Sundowns’ worst-kept secret

León’s switch from Colombian top-flight outfit Independiente Medellín was one of the worst-kept secrets of the window, with reports circulating long before the striker officially sealed his move to Chloorkop.

A fee of over $3.5 million, which translates to more than R56 million, reportedly exchanged hands between the two clubs, and León has wasted little time in justifying the significant investment made by the club’s hierarchy.

The Colombian forward made an immediate impact in the Betway Premiership, finding the back of the net on debut in the 2-0 win over ORBIT College. He followed that up with his maiden CAF Champions League appearance in last Friday’s entertaining 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld.

Speaking to the Sundowns media after the match, León reflected on his short spell in the PSL and highlighted the contrast between football in South America and the African continent.

‘Very physical’

“I think it’s a really good adaptation to start with a goal and not lose. I think that’s what’s important. Here in South Africa, I think football is more technical. I think that’s what I’ve seen most here. I think the tournament is very physical,” he said.

Masandawana will be hoping León can maintain his scoring touch as they turn their attention to a Betway Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

He is in line to make his first start for the club against Babina Noko after coming off the bench to replace Lebo Mothiba in the last two matches.

Aware of the expectations that accompany his hefty price tag, León acknowledged that his performances will largely be measured by his output in front of goal. He made a bold promise to the Sundowns fans about what to expect for the rest of the season.

‘The beginning of what’s to come’

“The fruits of strikers is scoring goals. I think that’s important, to arrive and score. I think (scoring on debut) that’s the beginning of what’s to come later on,” he concluded.

Following the Sekhukhune encounter, Sundowns will travel to Rwanda for the return leg of their Champions League Group C fixture against Al-Hilal on Friday.

The two sides are locked on five points after three matches, with the Tshwane outfit currently leading the group on goal difference.