Sundowns cruise past Richards Bay to set up MTN8 semifinal clash against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns made light work of a timid Richards Bay side in their MTN8 quarter-final clash, cruising to a resounding 4-0 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.



The Brazilians will meet arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the semifinal following a draw that was made after the game.

Iqraam Rayners grabbed a well-taken brace as the defending Betway Premiership champions kicked off their 2025/26 campaign in style.



An own goal from Simphiwe Mcineka and a late strike by youngster Siyabonga Mabena completed the rout, sending Sundowns into the semi-finals of the lucrative top 8 competition.

The Brazilians were without star forward Lucas Ribeiro, who was left out of the matchday squad amid ongoing transfer speculation. Khuliso Mudau, also believed to be unsettled at the club, was another notable absentee. Despite missing key personnel, the Tshwane giants barely needed to shift out of second gear against a defensively-minded Bay outfit that spent much of the match camped in their own half.

That negative approach allowed Sundowns to dominate possession, with Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena dictating the tempo in midfield. It didn’t take long for Masandawana to break the deadlock. Just 10 minutes in, Rayners met a curling Marcelo Allende corner with a glancing header that beat goalkeeper Salim Magoola. Sundowns doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Mcineka inadvertently turned Mokoena’s low cross into his own net under pressure.

Rayners completed his brace 10 minutes after the restart, coolly finishing at the near post after being played through by Arthur Sales.



The former Stellenbosch striker made no mistake, slotting home with his right foot into the bottom corner.



From that point on, Sundowns managed the game comfortably, controlling possession and winding down the clock with ease in Atteridgeville.

Mabena, who replaced the ineffective Tashreeq Matthews in the 73rd minute, added further gloss to the scoreline. The 18-year-old’s deflected shot wrong-footed Magoola to make it 4-0 late on.

It was a commanding statement of intent from Miguel Cardoso’s side, who appear determined to add the MTN8 crown to their trophy haul.



Sundowns join MTN8 defending champions Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch in the last four of the season-opening competition.