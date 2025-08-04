Betway PSL

Sundowns’ Cardoso deflects questions on absent stars

By Katlego Modiba

4 August 2025

'I will not start discussing what's happening with Lucas, Mudau, Peter or Thapelo Morena,' Cardoso said.

Cardoso deflects questions absent stars Lorch, Mudau and Ribeiro

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns and Miguel Cardoso during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match against Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on 25 June 2025 © Lynne Gleeson/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has deflected questions surrounding the uncertain futures of key  players Lucas Ribeiro, Khuliso Mudau, Peter Shalulile, and Thembinkosi Lorch, referring all inquiries to the club’s management.

Sundowns’ notable absentees

All four big-name players were notably absent from the match-day squad as the Brazilians cruised to a 4-0 victory over Richards Bay in their MTN8 Cup quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

Ribeiro is believed to be holding out for a potential move either back to Brazil or to the Middle East. Shalulile is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in North Africa, while Mudau is said to be in contractual impasse with Sundowns over the terms of a new deal.

“All papers are being sorted out by the club and they will be public in due time. I will not start discussing what’s happening with Lucas, Mudau, Peter or Thapelo Morena was not here today,” Cardoso said.

“But with Thapelo, he had a small injury and it’s nothing big. For coaches, obviously we want to have the team as complete as possible and receive new reinforcements as quickly as possible. It’s not where we are but it doesn’t mean that we’re not able to cope with our responsibilities. I have to work on solutions rather than problems.

“It’s obvious that we would have liked to start the season like how we ended with all the players to be as strong as possible but no one should ever think that Mamelodi Sundowns all not be at the level that it should be and people at the club will sort out the issues in proper time.”

Lorch, who is currently training alone, appears not to be in Cardoso’s plans as the coach looks to trim the squad for the 2025–26 Betway Premiership campaign. The former Orlando Pirates midfielder returned from a loan spell at Wydad Casablanca following the conclusion of the FIFA Club World Cup.

‘I will not discuss it here’

“Regarding Lorch, just like Lucas, Peter and Mudau, I will not discuss it here, but Lorch is a situation that comes from the past and it will also be addressed by the club and in due time, it will also be made public,” Cardoso concluded.

Masandawana will meet old rivals Pirates in a two-legged semi-final of the top 8 competition with dates for the clash set to be announced at a later stage. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC were drawn against Sekhukhune United in the other match.

