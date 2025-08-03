Betway PSL

Ribeiro says Sundowns are looking to go all the way in MTN8

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

3 August 2025

02:21 pm

The Brazilians host Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening at 6pm.

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Having being knockout in the semifinal stage of the competition, Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to go all the way to the final of the MTN8.

This is according to Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro.

Sundowns were knocked out in the semifinals last season after losing both legs against Stellenbosch FC.

The Brazilians host Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening at 6pm.

Speaking ahead of this clash against the Natal Rich Boys, Ribeiro said declared Sundowns’ intention of winning the match and the cup.

“It’s a very important game, and we will need to leave everything on the pitch. We will need to push until the very end to ensure we walk away with a positive result, so we can hopefully win the cup. We anticipate a good game and we can’t wait to be reunited with the Yellow Nation,” he said.

Ribeiro has urged Mamelodi Sundowns supporters to rally behind the team as they kick off their 2025/26 PSL campaign with an MTN8 Cup quarter final clash against Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sundowns chase semis

The Brazilians will be aiming to book their spot in the semifinals of the lucrative competition in what promises to be a testing encounter in the capital city with kick-off is scheduled for 6pm.

The MTN8 is a trophy that has been evading Sundowns for some time, having last won it back in 2021, beating Cape Town City in the final.



