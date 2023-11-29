Sundowns handed boost as club soften stance over Sowah transfer

Yasser Ibrahim (left) and Mrwan Ateya (right) of Al-Ahly in action with Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC (centre) during the CAF Champions League match in Cairo last Saturday. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI



Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Medeama SC winger Jonathan Sowah.



The Brazilians, together with Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, are said to be keen to sign the 24-year-old Ghanaian winger.



Earlier, Meadeama president president, Dr Tony Aubynn said the club was not ready to sell Sowah. But now it seems the club has change its stance on the player.



This comes after club administrative manager Joseph Tetteh Zutah has said they will listen to offers for the talented striker, but added that they will need to find a replacement first before they let him go.

Zutah, a former captain of the club, said there will be a time Sowah would move on from the club after guiding to a first Ghana Premier League title in their history last season.

“So what we have to do is to just a find a replacement, it’s not as if Sowah will be here forever, definitely there will be a time he has to move on, it could be soon or later, fair enough, but it is up to us to also make sure we get an able replacement,” Zutah told Citi Sports.

“We are open to anything, if a deal comes, why not and both parties agree, he can move on.”



Sowah scored 12 goals in 20 appearances form Medeama in the Ghana Premier League last season as they were crowned champions for the first time.



This season, Sowah has scored six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Medeama. Four in the domestic league and two in the Caf Champions League.