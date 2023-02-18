Sundowns’ Jody February open to longer stay at AmaZulu 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is obvious that Jody February will get minimal game time at AmaZulu FC where he is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is because Usuthu recently appointed their No. 1 goalkeeper Veli Mothwa as the club captain following the exit of Makhehleni Makhaula.

Being captain means Mothwa will have to play whenever he is fit and available at the Durban side.

But for February, his chances of game time are probably much better at AmaZulu then at Sundowns where he was No.5 in the pecking order.

At Sundowns he was competing against Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, the extensively experienced duo of Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango and Reyaad Pieterse.

In Durban he has Mothwa and two young and inexperienced keepers Siyanda Khumalo and Olwethu Mzimela for competition.

“They obviously brought me there for a reason,” said February this week when asked of his time at Sundowns.

“It’s just probably taking longer than you guys wanted it to take. On my side, I’m patient, and I’m focusing on AmaZulu now.

“For now, I’m happy to be here, and I’m grateful to be here. Who knows, at the end of the season, I might stay here, or I might go back.

“So, I’m taking it day by day, working towards something,” added February who was on loan at Swallows FC last season.

Not angry at Sundowns

He does not feel bitter about his situation at Sundowns where he might not play a single game until his contract ends in June next year.

“It’s not going to help me if I get angry… At the end of the day, they know what they are doing. I think that question needs to be directed at them.

“It’s not up to me to be angry. Obviously, you become despondent, but as a professional, you need to dig deep and push.

“I’m lucky enough to get all these opportunities from the other clubs that are interested and want me to be on board. I want to repay them now,” said February.

He joined Sundowns from the then Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) in 2019 but has spent every season since then on loan at other clubs.

He was first loaned out to Cape United, then to Swallows last season and he is now with AmaZulu.