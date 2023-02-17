Spurs put pressure on leaders with Uthongathi win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Shauwn Bartlett’s Cape Town Spurs have put their names in the race for promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The Urban Warriors are now third in the standings but tied on points with second placed Polokwane City.

They are two points behind leaders Casric Stars. Spurs however have played a game more.

Spurs beat Uthongathi 1-0 on Friday afternoon in Durban to collect an important three points that keeps them in the race.

The goal was scored by Ashley Cupido in the first half. Spurs could have added to their goals but missed a few chances.

THe Cane Cutters also had their moments where they could have found an equaliser but it was not to be for Papi Zothwane’s side.

And with 12 games to the end now, it will be interesting to see how Bartlett’s side handle the pressure.

A few seasons ago, Spurs, when they were still named Ajax Cape Town, crumbled at the last hurdle having lead the race for almost the whole season.

Casric with chance to stretch lead

Casric Stars will meanwhile have a chance to stretch their lead when they meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Tshakhuma recently confirmed their relocation to the City of Roses and will play their first game there against Casric Stars.

The Mpumalanga side should however brace for a war with Tshakhuma needing the points to move away from relegation.

Polokwane City will play a Limpopo derby with relegation-threatened Black Leopards on Sunday.

This should be a thriller because both need the points desperately. City need to keep up with Stars at the top, and Leopards need to move off the relegation places.

The race for promotion is still wide open with at least six teams still in with a real chance of making the top place at the end of the season.

Fixtures

Saturday: Baroka v Venda Football Academy; Magesi v JDR Stars; Pretoria Callies v Platinum City Rovers; Tshakhuma v Casric Stars

Sunday: All Stars v University of Pretoria; Black Leopards v Polokwane City