Chiefs’ Bvuma supportive of other keepers, awaits his chance

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bruce Bvuma showed maturity when he answered questions about his current situation at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Chiefs and is now third choice behind Brandon Pietersen and Itumeleng Khune.

Bvuma started the season as the No. 1 at Chiefs but with the results and some bad defensive errors, the technical team felt Khune’s guidance was needed.

But with the team losing three of their first games this year in the DStv Premiership, coach Arthur Zwane had to make changes again.

He rested Khune and installed Pietersen as the No. 1 and he has done well, keeping a few clean sheets as Chiefs turned the tide and registered some wins.

“At Chiefs we have very good goalkeepers… the competition is very high. At the moment, Brandon is doing so well,” said Bvuma.

“So, as he is doing well, we are supporting him and you cannot expect the coach to make changes because he is doing well for the team.

“For me, as I am not playing at the moment, I have to keep working hard and make sure that I am ready because you never know what is going to happen.

“That’s what the coach keeps saying, that I must keep working hard because my chance will come,” added Bvuma.



Patience is key

He however admits that like every player, he likes running onto the field to represent the club he grew up supporting.

“Every player wants to play. But there are 30 plus of us and you cannot play each and everyone.

“So, whoever is picked on the day, as long as they do well they will not be changed. Brandon is doing well for the team, all I can do is support him and wait for my chance.

“Well, we have four quality goalkeepers at Chiefs. I was given my chance and then they decided to change for the good of the team.

“They played Itu and he did well. And now they are playing Brandon and he is doing well. I just have to wait for my chance to come again.”

But with Chiefs now fighting on two fronts – in the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup – Bvuma might get his chance soon.

He is however unlikely to make the team for Saturday’s league match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.