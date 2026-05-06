Sundowns’ Kekana expects ‘tough’ Chiefs test

'I think they have done well in the second round,' said the Sundowns defender.

Orlando Pirates supporters will once again be watching anxiously, hoping their fierce Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs can do them a favour by causing an upset away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns pushing for nine in a row

Amakhosi travel to Loftus Versfeld for a crucial Betway Premiership encounter that could significantly shape the outcome of the title race.

Victory for Chiefs would dent the Brazilians’ push for a record-extending ninth premiership crown as the season heads into a decisive phase.

Sundowns, however, have dominated this fixture in recent years, with Chiefs managing just one win in their last 10 league meetings.

Still, the Phefeni Glamour Boys can take encouragement from their previous trip to the capital city where they secured a 2-1 victory.

That result came in last season’s Nedbank Cup semifinal, with Ashley Du Preez netting a dramatic last-gasp winner. Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is well aware of the difficult task that await them in the sold-out affair.

“It will be a tough game and I think they have done well in the second round to be in the position that they are in,” he said.

“Despite losing against Siwelele FC, we know what their form has been like and we’re wary of it. We plan to nullify it on the day. It will be a tough game but it will one that we have prepared for.”

Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm in what promises to be an intriguing battle between the two giants of South African football who are targeting different objectives.

Kekana – ‘One game at a time’

Sundowns are aiming to tighten their grip on the title race, while Chiefs are focused on cementing third place to book a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup

“We are obviously taking it one game at a time and the focus right now is Kaizer Chiefs,” said Kekana while keeping one eye on the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR next week.

“When we get to the final, that’s where our focus will be but right now our immediate focus is on Chiefs. We are looking to be as well prepared as we can so that we can get a positive outcome on the day.”

Masandawana are back to winning ways following back-to-back victories against Polokwane City after stumbling to two draws.

” It was crucial for us to get back to back wins considering that we drew in the past games,” Kekana concluded.

“Our confidence is back up and we want to finish stronger as we also prepare for the CAF Champions League final so we are in good spirits and we can’t wait for Wednesday’s game.”