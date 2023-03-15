Sundowns ladies feeling the heat after draw with Galaxy Queens

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi admitted that they face a tough task coming up against TS Galaxy Queens in their Hollywoodbets Super League fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.

Mgcoyi opened the scoring for Sundowns Ladies in the start of the second half, but Galaxy Queens managed to level the scores late in the game through a Mamello Makhabane spot-kick to share the spoils.



The Banyana Ba Style striker, however, believes they will bounce back in their next game.

“Despite scoring the goal, I am dissatisfied with the outcome of the game, as it was a challenging fixture. Our team put in their best effort in all aspects of the game, unfortunately we were unable to achieve our desired result,” said Mgcoyi.

“We are all feeling frustrated with the outcome, but we are resolute in our determination to bounce back and improve our performance in the next game.”

Meanwhile, Downs Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini believes failure to utilise their goal-scoring opportunities cost them three points against Galaxy.

“We dominated the game and had some promising moments, but we couldn’t convert our chances. At Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, we don’t like dropping points, so this result will motivate us to do better in the upcoming fixtures,” she added.

“Although the end of the game was disappointing, we are determined to move on and focus on our next match. We have a strong team, and we believe that with hard work and dedication, we can achieve our goals for this season. Our focus now is on analysing our performance and identifying areas that need improvement.”

Despite playing to a draw, the Brazilians are still at the top of the Super League with 13 points after five games, one point ahead of second-placed University of Western Cape, who have a game in hand.

Full weekend results:

Saturday

Copper Belts FC 2 JVW FC 1

Coal City Wizards 3 Ma-Indies 2

UWC 2 Richmond Ladies 1

City Lads 2 TUT Ladies 3

Durban Ladies 4 First Touch Academy 1

Sunday

TS Galaxy Queen 1 Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 1

University of Pretoria 2 Royal AM 1

UJ Ladies 4 Thunderbirds 1