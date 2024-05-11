Sundowns Ladies to take part in Women’s Cup in USA

The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on August 14 and 17.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that their Ladies team will participate in the 2024 Women’s Cup that will take place in the United States.



The reigning Caf Women’s Champions League and Hollywoodbets Super League champions will face some of the top women’s football teams from across the globe, such as Atletico Madrid Ladies.

Other teams that will be playing in the tournament are Japan’s Kobe Ladies team and hosts Kansas City.

The Sundowns Ladies team are the first African club to be invited to the tournament.

Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala has welcomed the invitation from the US, saying: “For us to participate in the tournament is incredibly important as it will give us an opportunity to test ourselves against world-class opposition and it will give our players the platform to showcase their talent on a global stage.”



Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe also welcomed the announcement.

“The Women’s Cup is a special event that showcases the women’s game, while also creating opportunities for the next generation of female athletes. Mamelodi Sundowns is a proudly African Football Club that values the important role that women’s sport plays in inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are very pleased to be part of the legacy of this event and look forward to testing our South African style of football against some of the best teams in the world,” said Motsepe.



John P Reynal, the President and CEO of the Women’s Cup, said it was certainly an exciting moment to welcome the African champions in the US.

“Our goal is to further expand and globalise the tournament, tapping into the remarkable growth of women’s soccer on an international scale. The addition of the highly-regarded Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side is a perfect example of this. We can’t wait to see them take part later this year.”